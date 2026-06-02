Since I created this post three years ago, a hearing took place on July 20, 2023, in Charleston County Family Court where my fiancé’s parenting rights were effectively stripped away, and still have not been restored.

A hearing he knew nothing about.

This father and child had spent two uninterrupted weeks together just three weeks before the July 20, 2023 hearing….

At the time I made this post, we had no idea what was coming.

We did not yet know:

— that the “family counselor” would eventually provide therapy only to the child.

— that the now child’s counselor, was allegedly practicing telehealth across state lines without proper licensing.

— that opposing counsel would later step down and become counsel for that same counselor in this case.

— that six different professionals, including therapists and a GAL, would all somehow fail to reunify a father and child after allegations that he “yelled,” “showed anger,” or “hurt the feelings” of his teenager.

Apparently, alleged yelling now justifies a three-year-and-counting parent-child separation.

We also had no idea what “therapeutic communications” or “clarification therapy” even were.

Truthfully, we still don’t.

No one can clearly explain:

- what they are,

- when they officially begin,

- what success looks like,

- or how families ever actually finish them.

We certainly did not know the attorney supposedly appearing on behalf of the father at that July 20 hearing had allegedly been working for free leading into and through the hearing and has since refused to provide detailed records for that work… because he did it for “free.”

And let’s not forget:

the gag order and the sealing of the records,

at the hearing where posts like this one exactly, could have been presented…

Meanwhile, the system kept this family trapped in litigation long enough for the child to age out entirely and all that this family can now litigate are the fees associated with it all…

All because this father asked the Charleston Family Court and their “employees” for assistance in enforcing an already standing order of his parenting time.

So maybe I wasn’t that far off three years ago after all.

This is exactly why Parental Alienation Resource exists.

— Nicole