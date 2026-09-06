🎥 3 MINUTES. REAL VOICES. REAL CHANGE.

What would you change about family court?

What would a family court system that truly puts children first actually look like?

And why should family court reform matter to people who have never stepped inside a family courtroom?

We want to hear your voice.

The South Carolina Solutions Conference for Family Court Reform is giving away THREE conference tickets to THREE winners through our 3-Minute Video Contest.

Record a video no longer than 3 minutes answering the three questions on the flyer and send it to:

📩 SolutionsConferenceFC@gmail.com

All qualifying videos will be posted on the Solutions For Family Court Reform Facebook Page on Friday, September 11th, in the order received.

🏆 The three winners will be determined by the number of likes their videos receive on our Facebook Page.

Important dates:

• Video submission deadline: Thursday, September 10th

• Videos posted for voting: Friday, September 11th

• Winners announced: Friday, September 18th at 5:00 PM Eastern

Each winner receives one ticket to the South Carolina Solutions Conference for Family Court Reform, October 16 & 17, 2026, at the Hilton Columbia Center in Columbia, South Carolina.

Please remember: Do not include names or identifying information in your video, and no vulgar or inappropriate language.

You don’t have to be a lawyer, judge, expert, or professional advocate to have something important to say.

You have three minutes. What do you want people to understand about family court reform?

Share this post with someone whose perspective deserves to be heard.

#FamilyCourtReform #SolutionsConference #RealVoicesRealChange #SouthCarolina #ChildrenFirst