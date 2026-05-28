If you were separated from one parent and an entire side of your family growing up, there’s a good chance you were surrounded by unresolved trauma, emotional instability, control, fear, or untreated mental health struggles that were never fully addressed.

And in many cases, the professionals involved did not stop it.

Some encouraged the separation.

Some profited from the conflict.

Some normalized the dysfunction.

Some continued therapies, evaluations, and “interventions” for years while your family remained broken.

Why?

Because they knew the healthy parent would never stop fighting for you.

They knew the loving parent would keep showing up.

Keep paying.

Keep complying.

Keep hoping.

Meanwhile, your family conflict became their business model.

And you?

You became the product being managed.

If you are now an adult and beginning to realize:

- your memories may have been manipulated,

- your fears may have been conditioned,

- your rejection may not have fully belonged to you,

- or your relationship with one parent was shaped by pressure, influence, or fear…

you are not alone.

And you are now in a unique position of power. You are among the people most capable of exposing what happens to children and families in family court.

Not out of revenge.

But out of truth.

Because you deserved better and future child victims do too.

If you believe professionals manipulated or prolonged the destruction of your family relationship for profit, control, ideology, or personal gain, I want to hear your story.

Please message:

news@parentalalienationresource.com

-Nicole