The Family Court Five-Year Plan

I’ll be your Guardian ad Litem in that case.

You be my Guardian ad Litem in this one.

You’ll be my co-counsel here.

I’ll be your co-counsel there.

And our counselor friend can work them all.

Family court is often presented as a system of independent professionals working toward a common goal: helping children.

But many parents experience something very different.

They see the same attorneys repeatedly working with the same Guardians ad Litem.

The same Guardians repeatedly recommending the same counselors.

The same counselors repeatedly receiving referrals from the same attorneys.

The same professionals appearing together across dozens of unrelated cases.

Different families.

Different children.

Different allegations.

Different case numbers.

The same network.

Family court professionals are not compensated when families get along. They are compensated when cases require their involvement.

Every appointment generates fees.

Every evaluation generates fees.

Every counseling session generates fees.

Every hearing generates fees.

Every continuance generates fees.

Every conflict creates an opportunity for another professional to enter the case.

Parents are often told these professionals are neutral participants. But parents eventually begin asking an uncomfortable question:

If everyone in the room benefits financially from continued involvement, who benefits from making themselves unnecessary?

The issue is not whether individual professionals are good people.

The issue is incentives.

A system does not have to be corrupt to produce corrupt outcomes.

It only needs incentives that reward the wrong things.

When professionals repeatedly rely upon one another for referrals, appointments, recommendations, and future business, a natural conflict emerges.

The family needs resolution.

The system profits from process.

The family needs closure.

The system profits from continuation.

The family needs fewer professionals.

The system creates demand for more.

Parents frequently enter family court believing they are participating in a search for truth.

Many leave believing they entered an industry.

An industry where relationships between professionals are often more stable than the relationships between parents and children.

An industry where today’s referral may become tomorrow’s appointment.

An industry where the same names appear again and again while families come and go.

The most troubling question is not whether this happens.

The most troubling question is whether the system has any incentive to stop it.

Because if the professionals need each other more than they need successful outcomes, the family was never the client.

The case was.