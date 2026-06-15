Parental Alienation Resource

Parental Alienation Resource

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HFCRights's avatar
HFCRights
6d

Spot on, do you wish to be apart of the CAPS Movement? and stop this madness? please email us HFCrights@proton.me , thanks

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Alan's avatar
Alan
4d

The Due Process Project in Washington State is an attempt to get due process appropriately applied in family courts. It seems aligned with CAPs.

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