Some parents won’t stop at custody.

They want control. Total control.

Not just of the child, but of the narrative, the past, the future, the very memory of the other parent. And they’ll burn through everything to get it.

We’ve seen it too many times:

College savings? Gone.

Inheritance? Spent.

Oh that car that the child was alwayss promised when they turned 16. Oh sorry your other parent took me to court so now we can’t afford it.

Not to mention the child’s own stability and mental health? Ah who cares about that...

All to “win.”

All to keep the other parent out of the child’s life, permanently.

These parents would rather see their child in therapy than in a healthy co-parenting dynamic. They’d rather fund endless litigation than allow a phone call. They’d rather align with biased professionals than allow healing.

Why?

Because to them, co-parenting isn’t parenting, it’s sharing. And they don’t share.

Even when it’s their child who pays the ultimate price.

This isn’t just about legal fees.

This is about weaponized therapy:

Therapists hired to affirm one parent’s version of events while erasing the other.

GAL alliances: Guardians who gatekeep access and reinforce alienation under the guise of “child’s best interest.”

Court fatigue: A system so broken that the truth can’t afford to keep showing up.

And while this war rages, the child becomes collateral.

They don’t get a car.

They don’t get tuition.

They don’t get peace.

They get a one-parent childhood and a lifetime of questions.

Spending your child’s future to destroy your ex is not protection. It’s abuse.

Gatekeeping love is not a strategy. It’s a trauma.

Co-parenting is not optional, it’s a responsibility.

Some parents love their children.

Some parents hate their ex more.