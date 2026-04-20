With Parental Alienation Awareness Day just one week away, we’re launching something simple—but powerful.

👟 “Steps for the Alienated” — A Virtual Awareness Walk

This is more than a walk. It’s a movement.

Across the country, children are being cut off from a loving parent—often through patterns of control, manipulation, or interference that silence their voices and distort their reality.

So we’re asking you to do something meaningful:

👉 Walk.

👉 Dedicate your steps.

👉 Stand for those children.

How it works:

* Walk anywhere—your neighborhood, a park, or even on a treadmill

* Choose your goal (2,500 • 5,000 • 10,000+ steps)

* Dedicate your walk to a child who deserves connection

💙 Every step represents:

* A child’s hidden struggle

* The distance created by separation

* The hope for healing and reunification

📅 On or around April 25, walk for the children who cannot freely love both parents.

📸 Share your steps, photos, or dedication.

🎗 Wear blue.

🗣 Help raise awareness.

Because children deserve connection, safety, and the right to love both parents.

#StepsForTheAlienated #ChildCenteredSafety #ParentalAlienationAwareness #ProtectChildren #FamilyConnection #itsnotacivilmatter