👟 “Steps for the Alienated” — A Virtual Awareness Walk
With Parental Alienation Awareness Day just one week away, we’re launching something simple—but powerful.
👟 “Steps for the Alienated” — A Virtual Awareness Walk
This is more than a walk. It’s a movement.
Across the country, children are being cut off from a loving parent—often through patterns of control, manipulation, or interference that silence their voices and distort their reality.
So we’re asking you to do something meaningful:
👉 Walk.
👉 Dedicate your steps.
👉 Stand for those children.
How it works:
* Walk anywhere—your neighborhood, a park, or even on a treadmill
* Choose your goal (2,500 • 5,000 • 10,000+ steps)
* Dedicate your walk to a child who deserves connection
💙 Every step represents:
* A child’s hidden struggle
* The distance created by separation
* The hope for healing and reunification
📅 On or around April 25, walk for the children who cannot freely love both parents.
📸 Share your steps, photos, or dedication.
🎗 Wear blue.
🗣 Help raise awareness.
Because children deserve connection, safety, and the right to love both parents.
#StepsForTheAlienated #ChildCenteredSafety #ParentalAlienationAwareness #ProtectChildren #FamilyConnection #itsnotacivilmatter
Across the country, children are being cut off from loving parents.
Sometimes this happens through manipulation or control.
Sometimes, it happens through court procedure itself.
Here is a real, documented example.
In Adams v. King County Superior Court, U.S. District Court, Western District of Washington
Case No. 2:25‑cv‑02256‑JNW (Order, Dkt. 10) the court issued an order that:
- Removed a minor child from her own case entirely
- Barred the parent from acting on the child’s behalf
- Did not appoint a guardian ad litem or legal advocate
- Did not hold an evidentiary hearing
- Did not make findings about the child’s best interests
The case continued.
The child’s relationship with a parent was affected.
But the child’s legal voice was erased.
This is what institutional parental alienation looks like.
When a child is removed as a party:
No one remains to assert the child’s right to connection
Separation becomes “procedural,” not personal
Alienation becomes invisible in the court record
Children have independent constitutional rights.
Courts are required to protect those rights — not silence them.
👟 That is why people are walking.
💙 Every step represents:
A child whose voice was excluded
The distance created by separation without safeguards
The hope that systems will protect children instead of erasing them
On or around April 25, walk for the children who cannot freely love both parents — including those whose rights were removed quietly, without public awareness.
🗣 Name the harm — including when it comes from institutions, not just individuals
Because parental alienation isn’t only interpersonal and we can influence positive change and recognition of the erasing or oversight of independent constitutional rights that children have.
Awareness can help highlight weaknesses in our system and encourage fixes.
#StepsForTheAlienated
#ParentalAlienationAwarenessDay
#ChildrensRights
#DueProcessForChildren
#FamilyCourtReform
#WalkForTheVoiceless