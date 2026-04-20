Parental Alienation Resource

Parental Alienation Resource

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Alan's avatar
Alan
Apr 20

Across the country, children are being cut off from loving parents.

Sometimes this happens through manipulation or control.

Sometimes, it happens through court procedure itself.

Here is a real, documented example.

In Adams v. King County Superior Court, U.S. District Court, Western District of Washington

Case No. 2:25‑cv‑02256‑JNW (Order, Dkt. 10) the court issued an order that:

- Removed a minor child from her own case entirely

- Barred the parent from acting on the child’s behalf

- Did not appoint a guardian ad litem or legal advocate

- Did not hold an evidentiary hearing

- Did not make findings about the child’s best interests

The case continued.

The child’s relationship with a parent was affected.

But the child’s legal voice was erased.

This is what institutional parental alienation looks like.

When a child is removed as a party:

No one remains to assert the child’s right to connection

Separation becomes “procedural,” not personal

Alienation becomes invisible in the court record

Children have independent constitutional rights.

Courts are required to protect those rights — not silence them.

👟 That is why people are walking.

💙 Every step represents:

A child whose voice was excluded

The distance created by separation without safeguards

The hope that systems will protect children instead of erasing them

On or around April 25, walk for the children who cannot freely love both parents — including those whose rights were removed quietly, without public awareness.

🗣 Name the harm — including when it comes from institutions, not just individuals

Because parental alienation isn’t only interpersonal and we can influence positive change and recognition of the erasing or oversight of independent constitutional rights that children have.

Awareness can help highlight weaknesses in our system and encourage fixes.

#StepsForTheAlienated

#ParentalAlienationAwarenessDay

#ChildrensRights

#DueProcessForChildren

#FamilyCourtReform

#WalkForTheVoiceless

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