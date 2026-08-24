At the 2026 Solutions Conference for Family Court Reform, we want the room itself to tell a story — a story of families standing together for hope, accountability, meaningful reform, and a better future for our children.

Parents, grandparents, families, and supporters are invited to sponsor a personalized sign that will be displayed during the conference. Your sign can feature your family name along with a short message, quote, or words of encouragement that mean something to you.

Sign Sponsorships:

70.5” × 31.5” Vertical Standing Sign — $150

2.5’ × 6’ Horizontal Hanging Sign — $85

2.5’ × 6’ Vertical Hanging Sign — $85

Whether your message is “Stronger Families. Stronger Futures.”, “Every child deserves both parents.”, or something uniquely meaningful to your family, your words will become part of the conference.

Together, we can fill this event with the names and voices of families who believe change is possible.

To sponsor a sign or learn more:

📧 solutionsconferencefc@gmail.com

2026 Solutions Conference for Family Court Reform

Together, we can change the system.