Parental Alienation Resource

Parental Alienation Resource

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Kovin's avatar
Kovin
18h

This is often a conflict of interest in smaller towns where the police, judges, local lawyers & the childsavers from family services all know each other, drink together and decide matters informally even before the unsuspecting family is offered up as fodder to the system .

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