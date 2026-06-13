Family courts often describe themselves as child-centered systems designed to serve the best interests of children. Parents enter the process believing that attorneys, guardians ad litem, therapists, evaluators, parenting coordinators, and other professionals are independent participants brought together to help a family in crisis.

But what happens when the same professionals repeatedly appear together across case after case?

This is a question more parents are beginning to ask.

The concern is not that professionals know each other. In any specialized field, experienced practitioners will inevitably cross paths. Family court is no exception. Attorneys work in the same courthouse. Guardians ad litem handle cases in the same jurisdictions. Therapists and evaluators receive referrals from the same legal community.

The real question is not whether these professionals know each other.

The real question is whether the system adequately protects families when those professional relationships become more established than the relationships the court is supposedly trying to preserve.

Parents enter family court as strangers. They are often facing the most traumatic period of their lives. They may be fighting to maintain relationships with their children, defend themselves against allegations, or simply remain involved in their children’s lives.

The professionals, however, frequently enter the courtroom with years of history together.

They have worked on previous cases together.

They have referred cases to one another.

They know each other’s reputations, preferences, and recommendations.

They may have developed professional trust long before the family ever appeared before the court.

That reality alone does not prove wrongdoing.

But it does create an important question:

When disagreements arise between a parent and a professional, where does loyalty naturally flow?

Toward the family?

Or toward the professional relationships that will continue long after the case is over?

For many parents, the concern is not that a single recommendation was wrong. The concern is that challenging a recommendation can feel nearly impossible once multiple professionals begin reinforcing each other’s conclusions.

An attorney cites a GAL’s recommendation.

A therapist relies on information provided by the GAL.

An evaluator references the therapist’s concerns.

The court then points to the apparent agreement among the professionals.

What began as a single opinion can quickly evolve into a consensus.

And once that consensus forms, parents often feel as though the outcome has already been decided.

Meanwhile, time continues to pass.

Children grow older.

Relationships weaken.

Months become years.

The professionals move on to the next case.

The family lives with the consequences.

This is why transparency matters.

This is why accountability matters.

This is why professional overlap should not be treated as an uncomfortable topic that parents are discouraged from discussing.

Public trust depends on the belief that recommendations are based on independent judgment, not professional familiarity.

Parents should be able to ask reasonable questions about recurring professional relationships without being dismissed as angry, difficult, or unwilling to cooperate.

Those questions are not attacks on professionals.

They are questions about the integrity of the process itself.

Family courts ask parents to trust the system.

Trust, however, is not created by demanding confidence.

Trust is created through transparency, accountability, and independence.

Because at the end of the day, the most important relationship in family court is not the relationship between attorneys, GALs, therapists, evaluators, or counselors.

It is the relationship between a parent and a child.

And if the professionals are protecting each other, the public has every right to ask:

Who is protecting the family?