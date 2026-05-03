When I was a child, I knew my mom hated my dad. She didn’t want me to have a relationship with him. And whether she said it directly or not, I felt it in everything, how she talked about him, how she reacted to him, and what happened when it was time for me to see him.

There were times she kept me from him during his parenting time. And when he took her back to court, things didn’t get better, they got worse.

At one point, she even had me help her look him up online. We searched his name, his businesses, what he owned. I didn’t understand why at the time. I was just doing what my mom asked. Now I’m 21, and I’ve read the court documents. Now I understand, it was about money.

I didn’t actually have a problem with my dad. We had a relationship. I liked going with him. Was it perfect? No. But no relationship is. It was normal. The problem wasn’t him. The problem was what I was expected to feel about him.

My mom and my Guardian ad Litem were close. I was always encouraged to share negative things about my dad. No one ever wanted to hear anything good, and I felt that. It just became easier, safer, to be on their side,



so that’s what I did...

My dad and I were put into therapy, many of them. I hated it. Not because of him, but because it felt forced, constant, and confusing. It interrupted my life, and it didn’t feel like it was helping.

I had finally had it and I told our last therapist I didn’t want to go anymore, and it ended. Just like that. No one told me I couldn’t do that, that the therapy and been court ordered because my guardian wanted it. No one stepped in to start it up again, even though now I have seen that my dad begged them to. Not because he wanted or liked the therapy but because that was his only way of communicating with me. His only way of being a part of my life.

At the time, I thought it was my choice. Now I see, it never should have been. I was told my dad needed to apologize before it was “safe” for us to have a relationship.

He refused. He said the things he was supposed to apologize for weren’t true. And no one let that go. Not my mom, not my guardian, not my numerous therapists.

Everything about my dad became conditional. Either he apologized for exactly what I was told he needed to apologize for or there was no relationship, and they meant it.

There was one therapist who didn’t follow that rule. She wanted us to spend time together outside of therapy. I liked that, it felt normal. For a moment the pressure was gone. But she didn’t push my dad to apologize. So the pressure shifted back to me and I got angry with her and she was removed.

I thought I was making my own decisions, but I wasn’t. I was adapting, I was learning what was accepted, what was rewarded, and what avoided conflict. It felt better to agree, it felt safer to align.

So I did.

I didn’t reject my dad because of my own independent experience of him.

I rejected him because of the environment I was in.

When I read the court documents, everything changed. I saw the financial battles. I saw the evaluations. I even saw that a professional identified the pressure I was under to reject my dad. And still, no one stopped it.

That’s the part I can’t ignore. Why was I allowed to make decisions that weren’t really mine? Why did no one step in when the outcome was so obvious? Why did the courts allow time to pass instead of protecting our relationship? Why didn't my guardian push my mom into making me go to the therapy, the therapy she herself told tbe Judge we needed. That would have put the pressure from my mother onto her and off of me.

I’m not sharing this to place all the blame on one person. I’m sharing this because this is what it feels like from the child’s side. You don’t feel manipulated. You don’t feel controlled. You feel like it’s your choice. That’s what makes it so powerful. And that’s why it works.

If you’re a young adult like me ask yourself, did I form my opinion on my own, or was it shaped over time by those around me? Was I free to love both of my parents without pressure? Were my decisions actually mine?



If you’re a parent going through this your child may look like they’ve chosen, but that doesn’t always mean they had a real choice. Don't give up on them.



I’m 21 now, and I’m realizing that this didn’t just affect my relationship with my dad, it has affected my whole life. It has affected how I trust, how I handle conflict, how I stay, or don’t stay, in relationships.

I thought I was choosing, now I understand, I was choosing within the limits those around me had set up, not my own personal desires or experiences. It's hard for me to accept that I allowed other people make me push my dad away, but the hardest part of all this is learning my mom allowed them to make me do it.

Now I feel like I don’t know either of my parents.