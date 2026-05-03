Parental Alienation Resource

Parental Alienation Resource

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Kovin's avatar
Kovin
4h

A good perspective - the adults know how easily a child can be manipulated - but by the time the child realises (if ever), the damage is already done.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
8m

We can't have this conversation without talking about abuse. It does not always look like screaming or force. Sometimes it looks like suggestion, reward, pressure, selective listening, and adults quietly teaching a child which parent is safe to love. The cruelest part is that the child believes it is their own choice. Years later, they read the records and realize the choice was made for them. Courts should understand this, but too often they let time do the damage. A child has a right to both parents, free from psychological conditioning. When the system endorses and mandates that conditioning, it becomes part of the abuse.

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