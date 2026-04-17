Family Court Is taking from our children
Family Court Is taking from our children and it's time to stop pretending this system is neutral.
Every dollar that goes into prolonged litigation, Guardian ad Litem fees, and endless “recommended” therapies is a dollar that is no longer going toward the child it was supposed to support and protect.
That’s the car a child was promised at sixteen....gone.
That’s sports, lessons, trips, and opportunities.... cut.
That’s college savings... drained.
And it doesn’t stop at money.
Children are losing time, and no one is giving it back. Time with friends and extracurriculars are replaced by "therapy" appointments. Time with family is replaced by supervision or forbidden all together. Time with a parent is reduced, delayed, or conditioned on compliance with a process they don’t understand.
All while adults call it “progress.”
Let’s be honest about something else:
This system does not move quickly when a child’s relationship is deteriorating.
It slows down. It extends. It adds more layers. More professionals. More sessions. More oversight. And every delay has a cost. Because while the system takes its time,
childhood keeps moving.
Birthdays pass.
Holidays pass.
Milestones pass.
And instead of building memories, families are building case files and debt.
We are told this is all being done in the “best interest of the child.”
But what exactly is being protected when: a child loses meaningful time with a parent, families are financially drained,
and relationships are allowed to weaken while the process continues?
At some point, we have to ask a harder question, who is this system actually working for? Because children don’t benefit from prolonged conflict. They don’t benefit from endless intervention.
And they certainly don’t benefit from a system that consumes the very resources meant for their future.
Parents can rebuild finances. Children cannot rebuild lost years. And yet, there is little accountability for the people making decisions that shape those years.
No urgency when time is slipping away.
No consequences when outcomes fail.
No mechanism to restore what has been taken.
That should concern everyone. Because this isn’t just about one family or one case. It’s about a system where the longer it goes on, the more it takes, and the less a child gets back.
And until that changes, we need to stop calling it protection. And start calling it what it is.
I am currently involved with a case that has similarly dragged through the courts for years. (It’s not my own case). It involves a mother seeking custody of her children. A mother who jumped through every hoop presented by DCYF in Washington State. She even established and accomplished her own goals for self-improvement. Yet, it can only be said that, upon completing the tasks laid out by DSHS, this mother witnessed them repeatedly ‘moving the goalposts’.
While not wanting to excuse the behavior of DCYF, I certainly understand their need for due caution. Any state bureaucracy, especially those dealing with children and their safety, is under rather intense public and political scrutiny. Even more intensified when an error occurs and actual harm is done to a child who is under their fretful, watchful eye.
However, and this is my point: eventually, the “due caution” exercised by DCYF, consumes and takes precedent over actual concern for the children and their family. DCYF, or any state agency, anywhere, becomes primarily concerned with their own public and political backsides. They are staffed by ill-trained and ill-experienced hand-wringing do-gooders, all too often only keeping their own egos well padded.
In such cases, nowhere to be found will there be recognition of how the actual children are being affected by the years of chaos and uncertainty and separation from loving parents.
I said, NOWHERE is concern for the children whom DCYF presumes to protect from the bogeymen they create in the name of political expediency. At a certain point, the state agencies become the abusers behind the magnanimous cloak of “protecting the children”.
The U.S. Supreme Court needs to take a case about children's rights. Children have a right to be with both of their parents unless there are objective, evidence-based findings of harm. My daughter was taken from me with no findings of risk, harm or even concern. The GAL advised 50|50 custody for 3 years. Then, with no factual basis or required findings, my daughter is not allowed to reside with me. Due process and accountability are needed in Washington state for the family court system.