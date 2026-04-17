Parental Alienation Resource

Parental Alienation Resource

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Jonathan Byrne's avatar
Jonathan Byrne
3d

I am currently involved with a case that has similarly dragged through the courts for years. (It’s not my own case). It involves a mother seeking custody of her children. A mother who jumped through every hoop presented by DCYF in Washington State. She even established and accomplished her own goals for self-improvement. Yet, it can only be said that, upon completing the tasks laid out by DSHS, this mother witnessed them repeatedly ‘moving the goalposts’.

While not wanting to excuse the behavior of DCYF, I certainly understand their need for due caution. Any state bureaucracy, especially those dealing with children and their safety, is under rather intense public and political scrutiny. Even more intensified when an error occurs and actual harm is done to a child who is under their fretful, watchful eye.

However, and this is my point: eventually, the “due caution” exercised by DCYF, consumes and takes precedent over actual concern for the children and their family. DCYF, or any state agency, anywhere, becomes primarily concerned with their own public and political backsides. They are staffed by ill-trained and ill-experienced hand-wringing do-gooders, all too often only keeping their own egos well padded.

In such cases, nowhere to be found will there be recognition of how the actual children are being affected by the years of chaos and uncertainty and separation from loving parents.

I said, NOWHERE is concern for the children whom DCYF presumes to protect from the bogeymen they create in the name of political expediency. At a certain point, the state agencies become the abusers behind the magnanimous cloak of “protecting the children”.

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Alan's avatar
Alan
Apr 17

The U.S. Supreme Court needs to take a case about children's rights. Children have a right to be with both of their parents unless there are objective, evidence-based findings of harm. My daughter was taken from me with no findings of risk, harm or even concern. The GAL advised 50|50 custody for 3 years. Then, with no factual basis or required findings, my daughter is not allowed to reside with me. Due process and accountability are needed in Washington state for the family court system.

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