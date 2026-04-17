Family Court Is taking from our children and it's time to stop pretending this system is neutral.

Every dollar that goes into prolonged litigation, Guardian ad Litem fees, and endless “recommended” therapies is a dollar that is no longer going toward the child it was supposed to support and protect.

That’s the car a child was promised at sixteen....gone.

That’s sports, lessons, trips, and opportunities.... cut.

That’s college savings... drained.

And it doesn’t stop at money.

Children are losing time, and no one is giving it back. Time with friends and extracurriculars are replaced by "therapy" appointments. Time with family is replaced by supervision or forbidden all together. Time with a parent is reduced, delayed, or conditioned on compliance with a process they don’t understand.

All while adults call it “progress.”

Let’s be honest about something else:

This system does not move quickly when a child’s relationship is deteriorating.

It slows down. It extends. It adds more layers. More professionals. More sessions. More oversight. And every delay has a cost. Because while the system takes its time,

childhood keeps moving.

Birthdays pass.

Holidays pass.

Milestones pass.

And instead of building memories, families are building case files and debt.

We are told this is all being done in the “best interest of the child.”

But what exactly is being protected when: a child loses meaningful time with a parent, families are financially drained,

and relationships are allowed to weaken while the process continues?

At some point, we have to ask a harder question, who is this system actually working for? Because children don’t benefit from prolonged conflict. They don’t benefit from endless intervention.

And they certainly don’t benefit from a system that consumes the very resources meant for their future.

Parents can rebuild finances. Children cannot rebuild lost years. And yet, there is little accountability for the people making decisions that shape those years.

No urgency when time is slipping away.

No consequences when outcomes fail.

No mechanism to restore what has been taken.

That should concern everyone. Because this isn’t just about one family or one case. It’s about a system where the longer it goes on, the more it takes, and the less a child gets back.

And until that changes, we need to stop calling it protection. And start calling it what it is.