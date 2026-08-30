This October, parents, professionals, advocates, experts, and community leaders will come together in Columbia, South Carolina for the 2026 Solutions Conference for Family Court Reform.

Our focus is simple:

Real Solutions. Real Voices. Real Accountability.

We are creating more than a two-day conference. This three day event starts with a public vigil at the South Carolina State Capitol, and includes educational presentations, powerful interactive experiences, professional video production, resources for families, and opportunities for people to turn their experiences into meaningful action.

We are inviting businesses, organizations, professionals, and families who believe in stronger families and better outcomes for children to help make these experiences possible through sponsorship.

FEATURED SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

VIGIL SPONSOR — $500

Help make our public vigil at the South Carolina State Capitol October 14th, possible. Your sponsorship helps cover audio, signage, event materials, and other vigil-related expenses.

Vigil Sponsors receive prominent recognition on vigil signage, recognition during the vigil, inclusion in the Solutions Conference Book, and recognition in conference social media and marketing materials. Vigil Sponsors will also have the opportunity to speak at the vigil if they choose.

VIDEO PRODUCTION SPONSOR — $3,500

Help us professionally capture the presentations, conversations, and voices of the Solutions Conference so their impact can continue long after the event ends.

The Video Production Sponsor will receive a sponsor acknowledgment at the end of each conference recording which undoubtedly will be shared thousands of times over Social Media Platforms for many years to come, public recognition during both conference days, inclusion in the Solutions Conference Book, and recognition in social media and marketing materials.

GRATITUDE JAR SPONSOR — $250

Sponsor one of the most personal experiences of the conference—a place where attendees can recognize someone whose kindness, compassion, or support helped them through a difficult time.

Your sponsorship includes a dedicated sponsor sign at the Gratitude Jar experience, inclusion in the conference book, and recognition in social media and marketing materials.

LETTER OF HOPE SPONSOR — $350

Sponsor a quiet, meaningful space where parents can write a letter of love and hope to their child—a reminder that no matter the circumstances, their child has never been forgotten.

Your sponsorship includes a dedicated sponsor sign at the Letter of Hope experience, inclusion in the conference book, and recognition in social media and marketing materials.

WALL OF LOST CHILDHOODS SPONSOR — $500

Help us create one of the conference’s most powerful visual experiences. The Wall of Lost Childhoods will represent children and families who have experienced prolonged parent-child separation and the irreplaceable time that has been lost.

Your sponsorship includes prominent recognition beside the Wall, inclusion in the conference book, and recognition in social media and marketing materials.

“I AM PART OF THE CHANGE” WALL SPONSOR — $850

This interactive photo experience gives attendees an opportunity to stand together and publicly declare:

“I am part of the change.”

Your logo will become part of the actual photo wall/backdrop, appearing in photographs taken and shared throughout the conference. Your sponsorship also includes recognition in the conference book and social media and marketing materials.

ADDITIONAL WAYS TO PARTICIPATE

We are also offering Conference Book Advertising:

Quarter Page — $100

Half Page — $150

Full Page — $200

We will also have Vendor Table Opportunities for attorneys, therapists, authors, advocates, organizations, service providers, and businesses that want to connect directly with conference attendees.

And businesses and families can sponsor individual conference signs $130 featuring their business, organization, or family name.

EVERY SPONSOR BECOMES PART OF THE EVENT

With the exception of banner sponsorships purchased after the conference book has gone to print, every sponsor will be included in the 2026 Solutions Conference Book.

Sponsors will also be recognized during the Capitol vigil and both days of the Solutions Conference, giving supporters visibility across the full event—not simply on one sign or one piece of advertising.

Additional recognition is included with individual sponsorship opportunities as described above.

Banner sponsorship opportunities will remain available after the conference book goes to print, giving businesses and families another way to visibly support the conference.

This conference is being built around a belief that children deserve a family court system focused on their safety, stability, relationships, and futures.

If your business, organization, or family shares that belief, we would be honored to have your name standing with us.

Strong Families. Strong Communities. Strong South Carolina.

To reserve a sponsorship or vendor opportunity, please contact:

SolutionsConferenceFC@gmail.com

Thank you for considering becoming part of the 2026 Solutions Conference.

Together, we can build a family court system worthy of the children it serves.