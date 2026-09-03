“There’s been a mistake. I’m innocent.”

“You can appeal.”

“Good. When?”

“Nine months.”

“I have to stay in here for nine months?”

“Unless you make sufficient therapeutic progress.”

“What therapy?”

“Clarification therapy.”

“What do I have to clarify?”

“You’ll write a letter taking responsibility for what you did.”

“But I’m saying I DIDN’T DO IT.”

“That’s why you’re not ready to complete therapy.”

“So to prove I’m innocent, I have to admit I’m guilty?”

“Nobody said you were guilty.”

“THEN LET ME OUT.”

The official starts writing.

“What are you writing?”

“Difficulty accepting responsibility.”

“RESPONSIBILITY FOR WHAT?”

“Emotional dysregulation.”

“You imprisoned me for something I didn’t do!”

“Externalization of blame.”

“Who am I supposed to blame? YOU PUT ME HERE.”

The official keeps writing.

“Hostility toward professionals.”

The professional takes a breath.

“Okay. Fine. What exactly do I have to do to get out?”

“That’s better.”

“Thank you.”

“First, clarification therapy.”

“Fine.”

“Then a psychological evaluation.”

“Why?”

“To determine why you needed clarification therapy.”

“Who chooses the evaluator?”

“We do.”

“Can I get my own evaluator?”

“Of course.”

“Great.”

“But questioning our evaluator may demonstrate resistance to professional recommendations.”

“So I’m allowed to disagree…”

“Absolutely.”

“…but disagreeing will be used against me?”

“Nobody said that.”

“You literally just did.”

The official writes something.

“What NOW?”

“Rigid interpretation of communication.”

Six months later, the evaluation is completed.

“The evaluator says I’m fine. Can I leave?”

“We have concerns about the evaluator.”

“YOU PICKED THE EVALUATOR.”

“New information has come to light.”

“What new information?”

“The evaluator believes you don’t need additional treatment.”

“Isn’t that GOOD?”

“We’d like a second opinion.”

“From whom?”

“A different evaluator.”

“Who picks this one?”

“We do.”

“Of course.”

Another six months pass.

“Okay. Second evaluation completed. Now can I leave?”

“The new evaluator recommends therapy.”

“I ALREADY DID THERAPY.”

“That was clarification therapy.”

“What’s this?”

“Individual therapy.”

“For how long?”

“Until your therapist believes you’ve made sufficient progress.”

Eight months later:

“My therapist says I’ve completed treatment.”

“Wonderful.”

“So I’m getting out?”

“Not yet.”

“WHY?”

“We’ve replaced your therapist.”

“Why would you replace the therapist when the therapy WORKED?”

“The new therapist believes you require additional treatment.”

The professional stares at the official.

“What do I have to do after that?”

“Supervised release.”

“What the hell is supervised release?”

“You’ll be allowed outside prison for two hours every other Saturday.”

“I was never supposed to BE HERE.”

“And your time can increase as you demonstrate progress.”

“What constitutes progress?”

“Following recommendations.”

“And what are the recommendations?”

“We’ll determine those based on your progress.”

Silence.

“How much is all of this costing?”

“We’ll need your financial declaration.”

“For WHAT?”

“To determine your ability to contribute toward services.”

“You imprisoned me and I have to PAY for the services you’re ordering?”

“You’re responsible for your portion.”

“What portion?”

“That depends on your finances.

You’ll need to hand over everything.

Bank statements.

Tax returns.

Retirement accounts.

Property records.

Credit cards.

Monthly expenses.

Savings.

Investments”

A week later, the official returns.

“Good news.”

“I’m getting out?”

“No. You can afford the services.”

“How many services?”

“Based on your financial declaration, quite a few.”

“Wait. You used my financial information to decide how much of this I can afford?”

“To ensure an appropriate allocation of costs.”

“I want my financial records kept confidential.”

“They’ve already been provided in discovery.”

“TO WHO?”

“The person accusing you.”

“You gave the person trying to keep me in prison my bank statements, purchases, assets and personal records?”

“Transparency is important.”

“Then I want theirs.”

“They objected.”

“SO DO I.”

The official reaches for the pen.

“Don’t.”

“Don’t what?”

“Write ‘unwillingness to cooperate.’”

The official slowly puts the pen down.

“Very good.”

“Thank you.”

“Although attempting to control what professionals document is concerning.”

“OH, COME ON.”

“Emotional dysregulation.”

“I CAN’T AFFORD THIS ANYMORE.”

“The services are court ordered.”

“My savings are gone.”

“Nonpayment may constitute noncompliance.”

“What happens if I can’t pay?”

“You could be held in contempt.”

“And then?”

“Jail.”

The professional looks around the cell.

“I’M ALREADY IN JAIL.”

“Correct.”

“Because I couldn’t comply with services designed to get me out of the jail I never belonged in?”

“That characterization demonstrates a concerning lack of insight.”

“When is my appeal?”

The official checks the calendar.

“It was last month.”

“WHAT? Nobody told me!”

“Your attorney requested a continuance.”

“WHY?”

“Your evaluator needed additional time.”

“So when is the new hearing?”

“Eight months.”

“You moved it another eight months?!”

“We want to give you time to demonstrate progress.”

“YOU KEEP MOVING THE GOALPOST.”

The official looks concerned.

“Viewing treatment as a ‘goalpost’ suggests you’re participating only to achieve a desired outcome.”

“OF COURSE I HAVE A DESIRED OUTCOME. I WANT OUT OF PRISON.”

“Outcome-focused thinking.”

“Tell me exactly what I have to do and I’ll do it.”

“That’s not how this works.”

“Then how DOES it work?”

“We tell you what you need to do next.”

“Until when?”

“Until we no longer believe there’s anything else you need to do.”

“And when will THAT be?”

The official looks at the financial declaration.

Then at the calendar.

Then back at the professional.

“Let’s see how things progress.”