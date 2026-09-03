Parental Alienation Resource

Parental Alienation Resource

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PA Protect Kids's avatar
PA Protect Kids
3d

Wow- this is exactly the systems falsely accused deal with , different details but same moving goal posts, nonsensical requirements and GUILTY until proven Innocent 😩

Reply
Share
Alan Adams's avatar
Alan Adams
3d

This is very scary and real in Washington state. I will submit documents and witnesses to my story if a new outlet will cover it. Jail threats, constant custody threats, 5 intake assessments required, Washington Department of Health unwilling to investigate organizations for violating state privacy law and administrative code and misrepresentations. Turner v. Rogers is an important case.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Parental Alienation Resource · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture