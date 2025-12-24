Parental Alienation Resource
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I Thought It Was My Choice, An Alienated Child's Story
When I was a child, I knew my mom hated my dad.
10 hrs ago
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April 2026
👟 “Steps for the Alienated” — A Virtual Awareness Walk
With Parental Alienation Awareness Day just one week away, we’re launching something simple—but powerful.
Apr 20
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Family Court Is taking from our children
Family Court Is taking from our children and it's time to stop pretending this system is neutral.
Apr 17
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March 2026
The Top Books on Parental Alienation
There's a lot of great books on parental alienation out there!
Mar 30
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January 2026
How's your court ordered "therapy" working for you?
Managing Childhood: Therapy, Family Court, and the Illusion of Care
Jan 27
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Children Are Not Taught Beliefs. They Learn What Keeps the System Stable.
Children rarely need to be told what to think in order to arrive at the “right” conclusions.
Jan 14
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Parental Alienation & The Stages of Grief
Parental alienation is a devastating experience that can leave a parent feeling lost, confused, and heartbroken.
Jan 11
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🚨 NEW: The “Bad Actor” Tracker Just Got an Upgrade
We’ve upgraded the PARai “Bad Actor” Reporting System to help parents see how many times a family court professional has been reported, and in what…
Jan 11
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December 2025
"It's What The Child Learns
“If I want peace, I need to blame one parent.”
Dec 24, 2025
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"It's What The Child Wants"
“The child is distressed — but don’t ask why.”
Dec 23, 2025
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Little Hearts Big Feelings
Some children grow up with two homes.
Dec 21, 2025
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Parental Alienation Resource
Are My Feelings About My Other Parent Really Mine, A Book for Alienated Teens & Tweens.
Are My Feelings About My Other Parent Really Mine
Dec 7, 2025
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